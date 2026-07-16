Argentina celebrate victory over England with Malvinas banner - VIDEO

Argentina's national team attracted attention with a political message after defeating England 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, Argentina's players celebrated their dramatic victory by displaying a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine") on the pitch after the final whistle.

The Malvinas, known in the United Kingdom as the Falkland Islands, remain the subject of a long-standing sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the UK. The two countries fought a war over the islands in 1982, which ended with Britain retaining control of the archipelago.

The banner appeared despite heightened security measures surrounding the match. Ahead of the semifinal, Argentine authorities had banned fans from bringing political slogans or symbols into the stadium in an effort to prevent potential incidents.

Earlier, Argentina's Security Minister Alexandra Monteoliva told La Voz Radio that supporters would not be allowed to enter the stadium for the England match wearing shirts or carrying flags featuring the Malvinas/Falkland Islands.

Argentina secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England to book a place in the World Cup final, where Lionel Scaloni's side will face Spain in the battle for the trophy.

Tags: Argentina, England, FIFA World Cup 2026, Malvinas, ,