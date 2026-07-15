15 July 2026
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World Cup final halftime could be extended to 20-25 minutes

World Cup 2026
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15 July 2026 16:30
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World Cup final halftime could be extended to 20-25 minutes

The halftime break during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final is expected to last between 20 and 25 minutes instead of the standard 15, according to the BBC.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19.

A major entertainment show is planned for halftime, featuring performances by Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus.

Tournament organizers have stated that the performance itself will last around 11 minutes. However, several reports suggest that the overall halftime interval will be extended to between 20 and 25 minutes to accommodate the production, performers and stage setup.

A similar approach was used during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in the United States, where the halftime break lasted 24 minutes.

The 2026 World Cup final will conclude the first 48-team edition of the tournament, with Spain already securing its place in the championship match and awaiting the winner of the second semifinal between England and Argentina.

Idman.Biz
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