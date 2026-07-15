Mbappe admits France fell short against Spain

France captain Kylian Mbappe has admitted his side failed to execute its game plan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal defeat to Spain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 27-year-old forward acknowledged that France were unable to perform at the level required to reach the final after losing 2-0 to the reigning European champions.

"We couldn't play the match we had prepared for. From the opening minutes we pressed with three players against two opponents, and that was a mistake. Against Spain, we needed to press more individually. Even when we won the ball back, our touches and movements were not at the level required for a World Cup semifinal," Mbappe said.

The France captain also admitted that his team simply did not deserve a place in the final.

"When you don't do what is necessary in a World Cup semifinal, you cannot win. Spain stuck to its game plan. If we're honest, we didn't do what was required to reach the final. We failed both technically and tactically," he added.

Spain secured a 2-0 victory to advance to the World Cup final for the first time since winning the tournament in 2010. France, meanwhile, will play in the third-place match on July 18 against the loser of the second semifinal between England and Argentina.