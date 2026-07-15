Paris tightens security after France's World Cup semifinal defeat

French authorities have strengthened security measures and closed the Champs-Élysées in Paris following France's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Paris security authorities announced that police have been placed on full alert over concerns about possible public disturbances after the national team's elimination from the tournament.

Officials have not yet said how long access to the Champs-Élysées will remain restricted.

France experienced similar scenes after the 2022 World Cup final, when the team's defeat was followed by unrest in several parts of Paris and other French cities, prompting a large-scale police response.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Spain defeated France 2-0 in the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to reach the tournament final for the second time in the nation's history. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal won the spot-kick, before Pedro Porro sealed the victory with Spain's second goal.

Spain will now face the winner of the second semifinal between England and Argentina, while France will play in the third-place match.