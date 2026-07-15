Spain shut down France's attack to reach the 2026 World Cup final

Spain became the first finalist of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semifinal.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the reigning European champions produced a disciplined display at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, controlling possession from the opening whistle and preventing Didier Deschamps' side from launching their trademark quick attacks.

Spain opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal beat Lucas Digne inside the penalty area and won a spot-kick. Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted from the penalty spot, scoring his fifth goal of the tournament.

After the break, Spain continued to dictate the tempo and doubled their advantage in the 58th minute. Pedro Porro combined brilliantly with Dani Olmo before finishing confidently past Mike Maignan. Yamal also found the net later in the match, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

France attempted to change the course of the game through substitutions, but Spain's defense remained virtually flawless. Deschamps' team managed only two shots on target throughout the match, while Kylian Mbappe failed to register a single effort on target against Unai Simon.

The victory means Spain have now kept six clean sheets in seven matches at the tournament and have reached their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010. Luis de la Fuente's side will face the winner of the second semifinal between England and Argentina.

France, meanwhile, missed the chance to reach a third consecutive World Cup final and will instead compete in the third-place playoff.