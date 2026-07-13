13 July 2026
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Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri

World football
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13 July 2026 14:36
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Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri

Qarabag have been allocated 100 tickets for their away match against Icelandic side Vestri in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, İdman.Biz reports.

The information was confirmed by the club's Head of Communications, Anar Hajiyev.

According to Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani champions will depart for Iceland on a direct charter flight on July 14 at 4:00 p.m. Baku time.

"As planned, the pre-match press conference and the team's official training session will take place the day before the game. We have been allocated 100 tickets. We will see during the match how many supporters will be there to back the team," he said.

The return leg between Vestri and Qarabag will kick off at 12:00 a.m. Baku time on the night of July 16-17. The match will be played at Torfnesvöllur Stadium, which has a capacity of 1,596 spectators.

Qarabag head into the second leg with a comfortable advantage after securing a 3-0 victory in the first meeting in Baku. The winner of the tie will advance to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, while the defeated side will continue its European campaign in the UEFA Conference League.

Idman.Biz
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