16 July 2026
EN

Anthony Gordon hails Messi after World Cup semifinal: "He is even better than I thought"

World Cup 2026
News
16 July 2026 13:05
20
Anthony Gordon hails Messi after World Cup semifinal: "He is even better than I thought"

England international Anthony Gordon praised Lionel Messi after his side's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the newly signed Barcelona winger admitted that facing Messi only strengthened his admiration for the Argentine captain.

"I've watched Leo Messi for many years making the difference for Barcelona, and today I realized he is even better than I thought.

I'm disappointed that we've been eliminated, but at least I know the World Cup trophy will be won by someone who truly loves Barcelona," Gordon told reporters in the mixed zone after the match.

Gordon had given England the lead in the second half, raising hopes of the Three Lions reaching their first World Cup final since 1966. However, Argentina mounted a late comeback, with Messi providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The result sent the reigning world champions into a second consecutive World Cup final, where Lionel Scaloni's side will face Spain. England, meanwhile, will take on France in the third-place playoff.

Gordon joined Barcelona ahead of the new season and is expected to become one of the club's key attacking reinforcements. His praise for Messi carries added significance given the Argentine's legendary status at the Catalan club.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

UK Prime Minister Starmer reacts to England's World Cup semifinal defeat
12:30
World Cup 2026

UK Prime Minister Starmer reacts to England's World Cup semifinal defeat

British leader praises the Three Lions despite dramatic loss to Argentina

Argentina celebrate victory over England with Malvinas banner - VIDEO
10:45
World Cup 2026

Argentina celebrate victory over England with Malvinas banner - VIDEO

Players displayed a political message on the pitch after reaching the World Cup final
Messi: "The World Cup final against Spain will be completely even"
10:10
World Cup 2026

Messi: "The World Cup final against Spain will be completely even"

Argentina captain praised La Roja ahead of the decisive match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina stun England to reach World Cup 2026 final – İdman.Biz review
09:35
World Cup 2026

Argentina stun England to reach World Cup 2026 final – İdman.Biz review - VIDEO

Lionel Messi provided two late assists as the reigning champions completed a dramatic comeback in Atlanta

Argentina vs England: Maradona's legacy and Messi's battle against Kane and Bellingham
15 July 18:10
World Cup 2026

Argentina vs England: Maradona's legacy and Messi's battle against Kane and Bellingham

The second World Cup 2026 semifinal will feature one of football's greatest rivalries
Met Messi and Got Paid $5,000: İDMAN.BİZ’s Unusual World Cup Encounter in the United States
15 July 17:40
World Cup 2026

Met Messi and Got Paid $5,000: İDMAN.BİZ’s Unusual World Cup Encounter in the United States

A 21-year-old coach from Los Angeles explains how a chance casting call led to a meeting with his childhood hero

Most read

Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal
13 July 14:01
World Cup 2026

Rodri sends message to Lamine Yamal ahead of World Cup semifinal

The Spain midfielder says the teenage star must learn to stay calmer during matches despite his outstanding maturity
Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal
14 July 12:32
World Cup 2026

Argentina to wear iconic blue kit against England in World Cup semifinal

FIFA approves special request as Albiceleste revive memories of the 1986 classic
Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri
13 July 14:36
World football

Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri

The Azerbaijani champions will travel to Iceland on Monday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifier
Lamine Yamal jokes about numerology ahead of France clash
14 July 14:04
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal jokes about numerology ahead of France clash

Spain winger says only victory matters as he hopes for a birthday gift in the World Cup semifinal