Anthony Gordon hails Messi after World Cup semifinal: "He is even better than I thought"

England international Anthony Gordon praised Lionel Messi after his side's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to İdman.Biz, the newly signed Barcelona winger admitted that facing Messi only strengthened his admiration for the Argentine captain.

"I've watched Leo Messi for many years making the difference for Barcelona, and today I realized he is even better than I thought.

I'm disappointed that we've been eliminated, but at least I know the World Cup trophy will be won by someone who truly loves Barcelona," Gordon told reporters in the mixed zone after the match.

Gordon had given England the lead in the second half, raising hopes of the Three Lions reaching their first World Cup final since 1966. However, Argentina mounted a late comeback, with Messi providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The result sent the reigning world champions into a second consecutive World Cup final, where Lionel Scaloni's side will face Spain. England, meanwhile, will take on France in the third-place playoff.

Gordon joined Barcelona ahead of the new season and is expected to become one of the club's key attacking reinforcements. His praise for Messi carries added significance given the Argentine's legendary status at the Catalan club.