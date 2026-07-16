Messi amused by Pickford's penalty notes after Argentina's win over England – PHOTO/VIDEO

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was left amused after discovering England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's penalty notes following the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal.

According to İdman.Biz, Argentina's players picked up Pickford's water bottle from behind the goal after their 2-1 victory and gathered around to examine the handwritten notes prepared in case the match went to a penalty shootout.

The bottle contained scouting information on several Argentine players, including Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and others. Messi smiled as he looked through the notes and appeared surprised by the level of detail.

According to a widely shared social media lip-reading interpretation, Nico Gonzalez showed the bottle to his teammates, saying: "Look what I found. There are notes here about Lautaro, Julian and the others."

Defender Marcos Senesi, who speaks English, reportedly translated the notes for the squad.

"It says which way the goalkeeper should dive," Senesi explained.

When Messi asked what was written about him, Senesi replied: "It says you fake to the left but shoot to the right."

The Argentina captain reacted with surprise, saying: "So the goalkeeper really studied how I take my penalties."

The footage was recorded after Argentina's dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semifinal. Since the match was decided in normal time, Pickford never had the opportunity to use the notes in a penalty shootout.

Messi played a decisive role in Argentina's victory, providing assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez as the reigning world champions booked their place in the final against Spain.