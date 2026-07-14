15 July 2026
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Xabi Alonso wants Enzo Fernandez to stay at Chelsea

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14 July 2026 13:15
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Xabi Alonso wants Enzo Fernandez to stay at Chelsea

New Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has expressed his desire to keep midfielder Enzo Fernandez at the club.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Alonso was asked during a press conference whether he had spoken with the Argentina international, who publicly admitted in March that he would be interested in joining Real Madrid.

"Yes, we spoke. But, as you can understand, the content of our conversation will remain between us," Alonso said.

When asked directly whether he wanted Fernandez to remain at Chelsea, the Spanish coach gave a brief but clear response: "Yes."

Speculation over the World Cup winner's future has been ongoing for several months. However, at the beginning of July, Real Madrid officially denied reports linking the club with a move for the Argentine midfielder.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 in what was then a British record transfer. Since then, he has become one of the key players in the London club's midfield and remains under a long-term contract.

Idman.Biz
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