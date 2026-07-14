Lamine Yamal explains flashy necklace ahead of World Cup semifinal - VIDEO

Spain forward Lamine Yamal attended the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against France.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 19-year-old arrived at the media event wearing a necklace made of several gold chains decorated with diamonds.

When asked by reporters whether the jewelry had been a birthday gift, Yamal clarified that he had purchased it himself.

The press conference took place on July 13, the same day the Spanish international celebrated his 19th birthday.

Spain will face France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal on July 14. The winner will advance to the final and continue the fight for football's biggest prize.