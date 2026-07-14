Mason Greenwood set to join Fenerbahce from Marseille

England forward Mason Greenwood is set to continue his career in Türkiye after Fenerbahce reached an agreement to sign him from Marseille.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Istanbul club has finalized a deal with the French side for the 23-year-old striker.

Fenerbahce will pay €40 million for the transfer, with an additional €2 million in potential bonuses. Marseille has accepted the offer and granted Greenwood permission to undergo a medical examination and complete the move.

Under the agreement, Greenwood will sign a contract running until June 2030. He is expected to earn a net salary of €10 million per season at his new club.

Greenwood joined Marseille after leaving Manchester United and enjoyed a productive spell in France, attracting interest from several European clubs. Fenerbahce's move is expected to become one of the biggest transfers in the Turkish club's history.