Azerbaijanis in UK expected to back Sabah against TNS

Sabah are expected to receive support from Azerbaijanis living in the United Kingdom during their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round second-leg match against The New Saints (TNS), İdman.Biz reports.

The club's Head of Press Service, Elnur Hamidov, said the team arrived in Oswestry, Wales, on Sunday ahead of the crucial fixture.

"Today, our pre-match press conference will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time, followed by the team's official open training session at 7:00 p.m. We expect our compatriots living in the United Kingdom to support the team during the match. The exact number of fans will be known tomorrow," Hamidov said.

The return leg between TNS and Sabah will kick off at 9:30 p.m. Baku time on July 14.

Sabah travel to Wales in a strong position after securing a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Baku. The Azerbaijani side needs to protect its advantage to advance to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, where a tie against either Vardar or KuPS awaits. Even if eliminated, Sabah would continue their European campaign in the UEFA Conference League.