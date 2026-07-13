13 July 2026
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Babek Guliyev receives UEFA Conference League appointment

Azerbaijan football
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13 July 2026 13:26
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Babek Guliyev receives UEFA Conference League appointment

Azerbaijani international referee inspector Babek Guliyev has received a new appointment from UEFA, İdman.Biz reports, citing the AFFA press service.

Guliyev has been named referee inspector for the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round match between Malta's Hamrun and Faroe Islands club Runavik.

The match will be played on July 16 at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta.

The appointment is another sign of UEFA's continued confidence in Azerbaijani match officials, who have regularly been assigned to international club and national team competitions in recent years.

The UEFA Conference League qualifiers officially mark the beginning of the new European club season, with teams competing for places in the league phase of the tournament.

Idman.Biz
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