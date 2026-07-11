11 July 2026
EN

Qarabag open talks to sign Akron striker Gilson Benshimol

Azerbaijan football
News
11 July 2026 18:25
17
Qarabag open talks to sign Akron striker Gilson Benshimol

Qarabag have entered negotiations over the possible signing of Akron Tolyatti forward Gilson Benshimol as the Azerbaijani champions continue to strengthen their squad for the new season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Agdam-based club are interested in bringing the 24-year-old Cape Verde international to Azerbaijan and have already begun discussions over a potential transfer.

Benshimol enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Russian club.

The striker also represented Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping the African nation reach the knockout stage in what was one of the country's best performances on the global stage.

Qarabag have been active in the summer transfer market as head coach Gurban Gurbanov looks to reinforce his squad for another UEFA Europa League campaign. The club began its European season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Icelandic side Vestri in the first leg of the first qualifying round.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Zakaria Sawo sees big potential in Qarabag after winning European debut
16:07
Azerbaijan football

Zakaria Sawo sees big potential in Qarabag after winning European debut

Swedish striker urges focus despite commanding first-leg victory over Vestri

Former Qarabag striker Camilo Duran trains with Celtic for the first time - VIDEO
11:42
Azerbaijan football

Former Qarabag striker Camilo Duran trains with Celtic for the first time - VIDEO

Colombian forward begins new chapter after completing move to Scottish champions

Duran reveals Celtic ambitions after completing move from Qarabag
10 July 15:54
Azerbaijan football

Duran reveals Celtic ambitions after completing move from Qarabag

Colombian striker hopes strong performances in Scotland will earn him a place in the national team
Qarabag accept Celtic offer for Camilo Duran
10 July 13:14
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag accept Celtic offer for Camilo Duran - VIDEO

Azerbaijani champions reached an agreement after considering the Colombian forward's wish to make the move
Azerbaijani clubs achieve historic European milestone
10 July 11:58
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani clubs achieve historic European milestone

For the first time, three Azerbaijani football clubs have not only won their opening European qualifiers but also kept clean sheets in every match
Mateus Silva hints at Qarabag exit amid interest from Brazil
9 July 15:34
Azerbaijan football

Mateus Silva hints at Qarabag exit amid interest from Brazil

The Brazilian full-back says he is ready for a new challenge after two seasons in Azerbaijan

Most read

Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor
9 July 11:54
World Cup 2026

Ovechkin settles property dispute with Florida neighbor

The Washington Capitals captain has reached an out-of-court agreement after a years-long legal battle over water damage

Neymar reportedly considering retirement from professional football
9 July 14:43
World Cup 2026

Neymar reportedly considering retirement from professional football

Brazil star is said to be weighing his future after World Cup disappointment and years of injury setbacks

Opta supercomputer makes prediction for Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final
10 July 14:30
World Cup 2026

Opta supercomputer makes prediction for Spain vs Belgium World Cup quarter-final

Spain are clear favourites to reach the semi-finals, while Belgium are given less than a 20 percent chance of winning in regular time
Yamal praises Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar ahead of World Cup quarter-finals
9 July 13:04
World Cup 2026

Yamal praises Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar ahead of World Cup quarter-finals

Spain star says football's biggest icons shaped his generation as he looks forward to the clash with Belgium