Qarabag open talks to sign Akron striker Gilson Benshimol

Qarabag have entered negotiations over the possible signing of Akron Tolyatti forward Gilson Benshimol as the Azerbaijani champions continue to strengthen their squad for the new season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Agdam-based club are interested in bringing the 24-year-old Cape Verde international to Azerbaijan and have already begun discussions over a potential transfer.

Benshimol enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Russian club.

The striker also represented Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping the African nation reach the knockout stage in what was one of the country's best performances on the global stage.

Qarabag have been active in the summer transfer market as head coach Gurban Gurbanov looks to reinforce his squad for another UEFA Europa League campaign. The club began its European season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Icelandic side Vestri in the first leg of the first qualifying round.