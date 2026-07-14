Andrea Pirlo emerges as Italy coaching candidate

Andrea Pirlo has emerged as one of the candidates to become the new head coach of the Italy national team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is considering several options following Gennaro Gattuso's departure.

According to the report, the federation understands that appointing former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be extremely difficult, making Pirlo one of the realistic alternatives. Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are also under consideration.

Italy is looking for a new coach after failing to qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Azzurri suffered a heavy defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final, drawing the first leg 1-1 before losing the return match 4-1. Gattuso subsequently stepped down from his position.

Pirlo enjoyed one of the most decorated playing careers in Italian football history, winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy and lifting multiple Serie A and UEFA Champions League titles. As a coach, he has managed Juventus, Fatih Karagümrük and Sampdoria.