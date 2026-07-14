14 July 2026
EN

Andrea Pirlo emerges as Italy coaching candidate

World football
News
14 July 2026 09:59
43
Andrea Pirlo emerges as Italy coaching candidate

Andrea Pirlo has emerged as one of the candidates to become the new head coach of the Italy national team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is considering several options following Gennaro Gattuso's departure.

According to the report, the federation understands that appointing former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be extremely difficult, making Pirlo one of the realistic alternatives. Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are also under consideration.

Italy is looking for a new coach after failing to qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Azzurri suffered a heavy defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final, drawing the first leg 1-1 before losing the return match 4-1. Gattuso subsequently stepped down from his position.

Pirlo enjoyed one of the most decorated playing careers in Italian football history, winning the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy and lifting multiple Serie A and UEFA Champions League titles. As a coach, he has managed Juventus, Fatih Karagümrük and Sampdoria.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Vestri suffer heavy league defeat before Qarabag clash
11:13
Football

Vestri suffer heavy league defeat before Qarabag clash

Icelandic side concede five goals just days before Europa League qualifier
Mason Greenwood set to join Fenerbahce from Marseille
10:31
Football

Mason Greenwood set to join Fenerbahce from Marseille

Turkish club agrees €40 million deal for the English forward
Lamine Yamal explains flashy necklace ahead of World Cup semifinal
09:18
World football

Lamine Yamal explains flashy necklace ahead of World Cup semifinal - VIDEO

Spain star says he bought the diamond jewelry himself before facing France
Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri
13 July 14:36
World football

Qarabag allocated 100 tickets for away clash against Vestri

The Azerbaijani champions will travel to Iceland on Monday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifier
Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap
13 July 12:41
World Cup 2026

Harry Kane presents David Beckham with England Legacy Cap

The former captain received commemorative cap No. 1078 during England's World Cup camp in Miami
FIFA chief made unprecedented decision on Balogun suspension
13 July 10:56
World Cup 2026

FIFA chief made unprecedented decision on Balogun suspension

The ruling that cleared the USA striker to face Belgium was reportedly taken without the involvement of the full disciplinary committee

Most read

Battle for the World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Haaland vs Kane, Messi vs the Swiss wall
11 July 15:22
World Cup 2026

Battle for the World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Haaland vs Kane, Messi vs the Swiss wall

The final two semi-finalists of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided overnight on July 12
La Liga could postpone up to six opening-round matches due to World Cup 2026
11 July 14:42
World football

La Liga could postpone up to six opening-round matches due to World Cup 2026

Unexpected number of Spanish league players reaching World Cup semi-finals forces scheduling rethink

Scaloni dismisses claims of refereeing favoritism toward Argentina
11 July 17:45
World Cup 2026

Scaloni dismisses claims of refereeing favoritism toward Argentina - VIDEO

World Cup-winning coach says VAR has made bias "extremely difficult" in modern football

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal
13 July 09:46
World football

FIFA appoints Ivan Barton to referee France vs Spain World Cup semifinal

Salvadoran official will take charge of the second semifinal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup