15 July 2026
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Al Nassr face financial difficulties ahead of new season

Football
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14 July 2026 18:13
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Al Nassr face financial difficulties ahead of new season

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are facing financial difficulties ahead of the start of the new season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Arriyadiyah, the club is dealing with liquidity problems that have led to delays in both administrative and sporting matters.

Several first-team players have received only part of their salaries for June. Club officials are reportedly working to secure the remaining funds and complete the outstanding payments.

The financial situation has also affected Al Nassr's transfer plans. The club has been searching for a foreign midfielder to replace Marcelo Brozovic, whose contract has expired, but has not yet entered formal negotiations with any candidates. Transfer activity has been suspended until the financial situation becomes clearer.

Al Nassr will begin the new campaign under recently appointed head coach Ange Postecoglou, who signed a two-year contract with the club. The Australian will lead the team in the Saudi Pro League, the King's Cup, the Saudi Super Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Riyadh-based club has invested heavily in recent seasons to strengthen its squad and remains one of the biggest names in Saudi football despite its current financial challenges.

Idman.Biz
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