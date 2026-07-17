PSG abandon pursuit of Michael Olise

Paris Saint-Germain have decided against pursuing Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise during the current transfer window.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing L'Equipe, the French champions have internally described a potential deal as a "nightmare" because of its complexity, high financial demands and the lack of any guarantee that the transfer could be completed.

According to the report, PSG estimate that signing the France international would require a transfer fee of at least €200 million, while his annual salary would be around €20 million.

"Better to find the next Olise than to sign Olise himself," is how the club's position has reportedly been summed up.

Olise enjoyed an outstanding debut season with Bayern Munich after joining from Crystal Palace. The winger made 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists, establishing himself as one of Europe's most productive attacking players.

The 24-year-old is also expected to play a key role for the French national team in the coming years, making him one of the most valuable young forwards in European football.