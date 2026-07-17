World Cup final could be postponed due to wildfire smoke

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina could be postponed if air quality in the New York area deteriorates because of smoke from wildfires in Canada.

As reported by İdman.Biz, smoke from the ongoing wildfires has spread across several Canadian cities and reached parts of the northeastern United States, prompting growing concerns over the health of players, officials and supporters.

The situation has already affected sporting events. Chicago's MLS match between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed due to hazardous air quality caused by the wildfire smoke.

The World Cup final is scheduled to take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. While the possibility of postponement is currently considered low, FIFA could make changes to the schedule if air pollution reaches levels that pose a significant health risk. No official announcement regarding any changes has been made.

According to the latest forecasts, a cold front and rain expected over the weekend could significantly improve air quality before kick-off, although officials continue to monitor the situation closely.