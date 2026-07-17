Azerbaijan improve UEFA coefficient after European victories - VIDEO

Azerbaijan have strengthened their position in the UEFA association coefficient rankings following successful performances by Qarabag and Zira in the first qualifying round of the European competitions.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the country's coefficient increased thanks to victories in the second-leg matches.

Qarabag defeated Iceland's Vestri 3-0 away from home in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, while Zira also claimed a 3-0 away win over Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

As a result, Azerbaijan's coefficient for the 2026/27 season has risen to 1.500. The country's overall UEFA association coefficient now stands at 20.062, placing it 26th in the rankings.

Israel occupy 25th place with 20.750 points, while Bulgaria are 27th on 18.562.

Earlier this week, Sabah also contributed to Azerbaijan's tally by eliminating Welsh champions The New Saints in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, meaning Azerbaijani clubs have enjoyed an impressive start to the new European campaign.

England remain top of the UEFA association rankings with 101.852 points.