20 July 2026
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Azerbaijani referee appointed for Champions League qualifier

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17 July 2026 14:31
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Azerbaijani referee appointed for Champions League qualifier

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has received another UEFA Champions League appointment.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Masiyev will take charge of the second qualifying round second-leg match between Serbia's Red Star Belgrade and Northern Ireland's Larne.

He will be assisted by fellow Azerbaijanis Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, while Aliyar Aghayev has been appointed fourth official.

The VAR team will consist of Dutch official Clay Ruperti and Azerbaijani assistant VAR Nicat Ismayilli.

The appointment is another sign of UEFA's confidence in Azerbaijani referees, who have regularly been selected for major European club and international fixtures in recent seasons.

The match will be played on July 29 at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade and is scheduled to kick off at 22:00 Baku time.

Idman.Biz
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