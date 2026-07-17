20 July 2026
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First Azerbaijani woman appointed to UEFA club match shares emotional journey

Azerbaijan football
Interview
17 July 2026 17:58
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First Azerbaijani woman appointed to UEFA club match shares emotional journey

FIFA referee Gulnura Akbarzade, the first Azerbaijani woman to be appointed as an assistant referee for a UEFA club competition match, has reflected on her journey and ambitions in an interview with AZERTAC.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Akbarzade described her recent UEFA Conference League appointment as the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

"It was one of my biggest dreams. I felt incredibly happy when I walked onto the pitch. The match went well, and after the game both teams thanked our refereeing crew," she said to AZERTAG. .

The FIFA official also recalled the emotional moment she earned her first match fee.

"I took my first refereeing payment home. It was the first money I earned as a referee, and I was so happy that I could help my mother, even if only a little. I've never forgotten that feeling," Akbarzade said.

Looking ahead, she stressed that her biggest goal is to continue making history for Azerbaijani football.

"My biggest dream is to write new chapters in the history of Azerbaijani football. Some of my dreams have already come true, and I hope to achieve the rest as well," she added.

Idman.Biz
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