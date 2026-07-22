Azerbaijan boost UEFA coefficient after Sabah's latest European win

Azerbaijan have continued to improve their UEFA coefficient for the 2026/27 European club season thanks to another positive result by their representatives in continental competitions.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan's clubs have now earned a seasonal coefficient of 1.750 points after Sabah's 1-0 victory over Finland's KuPS in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. The win added another 0.250 points to the country's tally.

Azerbaijan's strong start to the European campaign began in the opening qualifying rounds, where Sabah, Qarabag and Zira all progressed.

Sabah eliminated Welsh champions The New Saints with 2-0 and 2-1 victories in the UEFA Champions League. Qarabag comfortably defeated Icelandic side Vestri 3-0 in both legs of their UEFA Europa League tie, while Zira advanced in the UEFA Conference League after a dominant 6-0 aggregate win over Georgia's Torpedo.

Following Sabah's latest success, Azerbaijan's overall UEFA country coefficient has risen to 20.312 points. The country remains 26th in the rankings but has reduced the gap to 25th-placed Israel, which currently has 20.750 points. Bulgaria sit 27th with 18.562 points.

England continue to lead the UEFA country rankings with a total coefficient of 101.852.