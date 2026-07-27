President Aliyev signs decree on preparations for inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures related to hosting the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan.

According to İdman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, the decree assigns responsibility for coordinating preparations and resolving organizational issues to the Organizing Committee established under the presidential decree of December 15, 2025, for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to implement all measures required under the decree.

On June 25, 2026, the Bureau of the FIFA Council officially awarded Azerbaijan the right to host the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 22 to 31 this year.

Hosting the inaugural edition of the competition is expected to further enhance Azerbaijan's growing reputation in international sport, contribute to the development of football in the country and strengthen its experience in organizing major global sporting events.