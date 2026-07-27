27 July 2026
EN

Around 50 Sabah fans to support team in Finland for crucial Champions League qualifier

Azerbaijan football
News
27 July 2026 16:33
5
Around 50 Sabah fans to support team in Finland for crucial Champions League qualifier

Sabah will receive the support of around 50 travelling fans for its UEFA Champions League second qualifying round second-leg match against Finland's KuPS.

According to İdman.Biz, the information was confirmed by the club's press secretary, Elnur Hamidov.

Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas will hold his pre-match press conference at 6:30 p.m. Baku time, while the team's open training session is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The return leg will be played in Kuopio on July 28, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. Baku time.

Sabah take a 1-0 advantage into the decisive encounter after winning the first leg in Baku.

The winner of the tie will advance to the third qualifying round, where they will face the victor of the matchup between Denmark's AGF Aarhus and Poland's Lech Poznań.

Ilgar Shabanov
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah
14:36
Azerbaijan football

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah

Finnish champions believe artificial turf, passionate fans and lessons learned from the first leg can help them reach the next round of the UEFA Champions League
President Aliyev signs decree on preparations for inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan
14:03
Azerbaijan football

President Aliyev signs decree on preparations for inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan

Organizing committee for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup to oversee the historic youth tournament
Azerbaijani referee appointed for UEFA Conference League qualifier
11:59
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijani referee appointed for UEFA Conference League qualifier

FIFA official to oversee Dinamo City vs. Aluminium second-leg clash in Albania

Qarabag fans' tickets for CSKA Sofia clash go on sale today
25 July 16:01
Football

Qarabag fans' tickets for CSKA Sofia clash go on sale today

Supporters can purchase tickets online for the Europa League qualifier in Bulgaria, with 800 seats allocated to the Azerbaijani club
Sabah reveal travel schedule for KuPS return leg
24 July 17:11
Azerbaijan football

Sabah reveal travel schedule for KuPS return leg

Valdas Dambrauskas' side leave for Finland on Saturday ahead of Champions League qualifier

Elkhan Samadov re-elected PFL president
24 July 15:57
Azerbaijan football

Elkhan Samadov re-elected PFL president - PHOTO

Professional Football League chief unanimously backed for another term

Most read

Spain's world champions enjoy Ibiza getaway after World Cup triumph - VIDEO
25 July 10:40
Football

Spain's world champions enjoy Ibiza getaway after World Cup triumph - VIDEO

Marcos Llorente and Ferran Torres are spending their vacation on the famous Spanish island ahead of the new season
Gianluigi Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart in Italy
25 July 13:01
World football

Gianluigi Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart in Italy

Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and several Italy internationals attended the Manchester City goalkeeper’s wedding ceremony
Al Hilal face major obstacles in pursuit of Dembele
24 July 17:49
World football

Al Hilal face major obstacles in pursuit of Dembele

PSG reportedly value the France star at more than €100 million
Vozinha joins Colo-Colo after standout World Cup campaign
25 July 16:45
Football

Vozinha joins Colo-Colo after standout World Cup campaign

Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper signs an 18-month deal with the Chilean giants as a free agent