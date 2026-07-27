Around 50 Sabah fans to support team in Finland for crucial Champions League qualifier

Sabah will receive the support of around 50 travelling fans for its UEFA Champions League second qualifying round second-leg match against Finland's KuPS.

According to İdman.Biz, the information was confirmed by the club's press secretary, Elnur Hamidov.

Sabah head coach Valdas Dambrauskas will hold his pre-match press conference at 6:30 p.m. Baku time, while the team's open training session is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The return leg will be played in Kuopio on July 28, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. Baku time.

Sabah take a 1-0 advantage into the decisive encounter after winning the first leg in Baku.

The winner of the tie will advance to the third qualifying round, where they will face the victor of the matchup between Denmark's AGF Aarhus and Poland's Lech Poznań.