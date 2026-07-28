Congress demands answers from Infantino over Trump ties

The relationship between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump has come under renewed scrutiny after U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin formally requested that the head of world football testify before a congressional committee, İdman.Biz reports.

The Democratic lawmaker has sent a letter to Infantino calling on him to appear at a public hearing as part of an investigation into his contacts with Trump and members of his administration. The request also includes the submission of all relevant correspondence, including emails, messaging apps and social media communications, by August 9, 2026.

Raskin is additionally seeking a detailed list of any gifts, awards, financial payments or other benefits that FIFA may have provided to Trump or his associates. He has also requested records of visits to FIFA's offices in Miami and New York linked to the organization of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The move comes after Infantino's close relationship with Trump drew widespread attention before and during the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their ties sparked controversy following several high-profile developments, including Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize and the decision to lift the suspension of U.S. international Folarin Balogun.

Although Raskin has requested a formal congressional hearing, the letter is not legally binding. As a result, Infantino is not obliged to testify or provide the requested documents.

At the same time, the congressman warned the FIFA president not to destroy any documents related to the investigation, stating that the letter should be treated as formal notice in anticipation of possible legal proceedings.