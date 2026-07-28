28 July 2026
EN

Congress demands answers from Infantino over Trump ties

Football
News
28 July 2026 09:41
58
Congress demands answers from Infantino over Trump ties

The relationship between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump has come under renewed scrutiny after U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin formally requested that the head of world football testify before a congressional committee, İdman.Biz reports.

The Democratic lawmaker has sent a letter to Infantino calling on him to appear at a public hearing as part of an investigation into his contacts with Trump and members of his administration. The request also includes the submission of all relevant correspondence, including emails, messaging apps and social media communications, by August 9, 2026.

Raskin is additionally seeking a detailed list of any gifts, awards, financial payments or other benefits that FIFA may have provided to Trump or his associates. He has also requested records of visits to FIFA's offices in Miami and New York linked to the organization of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The move comes after Infantino's close relationship with Trump drew widespread attention before and during the World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their ties sparked controversy following several high-profile developments, including Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize and the decision to lift the suspension of U.S. international Folarin Balogun.

Although Raskin has requested a formal congressional hearing, the letter is not legally binding. As a result, Infantino is not obliged to testify or provide the requested documents.

At the same time, the congressman warned the FIFA president not to destroy any documents related to the investigation, stating that the letter should be treated as formal notice in anticipation of possible legal proceedings.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Arsenal monitor Vinicius as Real Madrid contract talks loom
17:16
Football

Arsenal monitor Vinicius as Real Madrid contract talks loom

Brazilian winger misses training amid uncertainty over his future at the Spanish giants
Italian sports minister comments on Pirlo coaching controversy
16:54
World football

Italian sports minister comments on Pirlo coaching controversy

Andrea Abodi says bookmaker partnership linked to Russia complicated former midfielder's candidacy
Mancini returns as Italy head coach
16:13
World football

Mancini returns as Italy head coach

Euro 2020-winning coach takes charge after Pirlo appointment collapsed
Mexico's all-time leading scorer joins Atletico Dallas
15:29
Football

Mexico's all-time leading scorer joins Atletico Dallas

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez signs a two-year deal with the new USL club
Zidane appointed France head coach until 2030 World Cup
14:15
Football

Zidane appointed France head coach until 2030 World Cup

French legend replaces Didier Deschamps and will officially take charge on August 1
England to trial new rule targeting goalkeeper time-wasting
13:04
Football

England to trial new rule targeting goalkeeper time-wasting

FA and Premier League launch pilot project aimed at keeping matches flowing
Philadelphia teenager makes history with 3D-printed boots
12:29
Football

Philadelphia teenager makes history with 3D-printed boots

Cavan Sullivan becomes the first MLS player to wear custom Adidas footwear produced using 3D printing technology

Most read

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement
27 July 13:09
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement

Slovenian official ends distinguished career a week after officiating the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series
27 July 10:07
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series

Portugal captain will star in and executive produce a new TV project filmed in England

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters
27 July 15:11
World football

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters

Brazilian star dismisses reports of confrontation after league draw, calling the claims "absolute lies"
KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah
27 July 14:36
Azerbaijan football

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah

Finnish champions believe artificial turf, passionate fans and lessons learned from the first leg can help them reach the next round of the UEFA Champions League