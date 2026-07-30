Eddie Howe decides to leave Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has decided to leave the Premier League club, according to The Athletic.

As reported by İdman.Biz, both sides were initially prepared to continue their cooperation, but the 48-year-old later informed the club of his decision to take a break from coaching and step down.

The leading candidate to replace Howe is reportedly 38-year-old German coach Matthias Jaissle, who has been in charge of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli since 2023.

Howe took charge of Newcastle in November 2021 and led the Magpies to the English League Cup trophy in the 2024/25 season.

Last season, Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League. Under Howe, the English club also reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after eliminating Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the knockout play-offs. Newcastle defeated the Aghdam club over two legs to secure their place in the next round.