29 July 2026
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FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision

World football
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29 July 2026 09:36
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FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision

FIFA has issued an official statement after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) признed that the sending-off of Switzerland forward Breel Embolo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup was the result of an incorrect interpretation.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the incident occurred during Switzerland's 3-1 defeat to Argentina. Referee João Pinheiro initially booked Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes for a foul on Embolo. However, after a VAR review, the decision was changed, with Embolo instead cautioned for simulation. As it was his second yellow card of the match, the Swiss striker was sent off.

In its statement, FIFA defended the way the incident was handled, stressing that the concept of "mistaken identity" had been applied consistently throughout the 2026 World Cup.

"There were two cases during the tournament in which the wrong player was identified as having committed a yellow-card offence, and VAR recommended that the referee correct the factual error caused by an opponent's simulation. The simulation itself was not in doubt and should not result in disciplinary action against the opposing player, particularly when it could lead to further consequences such as a second yellow card or suspension due to accumulated bookings.

"We do not consider this to be a mistake by either the referee or VAR. The decisions taken restored fairness. We have taken note of IFAB's comments in its circular and remained in close contact with the board throughout the process. IFAB confirmed that this interpretation was acceptable, received positively and will form part of future discussions on possible amendments to the VAR protocol," the statement read.

The controversy has reignited debate over the application of VAR and disciplinary decisions, with IFAB expected to discuss potential protocol changes at future meetings.

Idman.Biz
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