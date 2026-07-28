Former Qarabag winger joins Belgian side OH Leuven

Former Qarabag winger Emmanuel Addai has found a new club, completing a move to Belgian side OH Leuven.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 24-year-old Ghanaian winger has signed a contract with OH Leuven that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2029.

After completing the transfer, Addai shared his excitement about the next step in his career.

“I like to attack, find space, take on defenders and show that I'm not afraid to play football. That perfectly matches the style this team wants to display on the pitch,” he said.

Addai left Qarabag during the summer transfer window after spending last season with the Azerbaijani champions. He made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing four assists.