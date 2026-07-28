Philadelphia teenager makes history with 3D-printed boots

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan has made history by becoming the first player to wear Adidas 3D-printed football boots in an MLS match.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 16-year-old took to the field in custom-made boots designed specifically for the anatomy of his feet. The exclusive footwear was produced using 3D-printing technology.

Sullivan also requested that the boots feature the flags of Germany, the United States and Bangladesh in tribute to his family's heritage.

The historic debut of the innovative boots came in Philadelphia's 3-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Despite winning their last two matches, Philadelphia remain second from bottom in the MLS standings.