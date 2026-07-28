28 July 2026
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England to trial new rule targeting goalkeeper time-wasting

Football
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28 July 2026 13:04
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England to trial new rule targeting goalkeeper time-wasting

The Football Association (FA) and the Premier League are set to introduce a new pilot project designed to prevent goalkeepers from deliberately slowing down the pace of matches.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the initiative has been approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and will introduce stricter monitoring of goalkeepers who simulate injuries or use tactical stoppages to waste time.

The main objective of the new measure is to stop goalkeepers from artificially interrupting play, preserve the tempo of matches and ensure that playing time is used more effectively.

The pilot project will be tested in English football in the near future. Based on the results, football authorities will decide whether the rule should be introduced on a broader scale.

Idman.Biz
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