29 July 2026
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Bundesliga in talks over €1bn funding deal with Apollo Sports Capital

World football
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29 July 2026 10:48
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Bundesliga in talks over €1bn funding deal with Apollo Sports Capital

The German Football League (DFL) is in negotiations with US investment firm Apollo Sports Capital over a €1 billion financing deal, according to The Athletic.

As reported by İdman.Biz, representatives of the DFL and Apollo Sports Capital held a private meeting in New York in June to discuss a proposed 20-year loan for the Bundesliga.

The agreement would reportedly be backed by the league's future domestic television rights revenue. The talks are taking place directly between the two parties without a formal bidding process.

The funding would be used to expand the Bundesliga's international profile through overseas club tours, global marketing initiatives and other commercial projects. The league hopes the investment will help reduce the financial gap with the English Premier League.

The proposal remains at an early stage and will require approval from Bundesliga clubs before any agreement can be finalized. Previous attempts by the DFL to bring in private investment have sparked protests from supporters.

Idman.Biz
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