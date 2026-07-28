28 July 2026
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Italian sports minister comments on Pirlo coaching controversy

World football
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28 July 2026 16:54
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Italian sports minister comments on Pirlo coaching controversy

Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi has commented on the cancellation of Andrea Pirlo's appointment as head coach of the Italy national team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Abodi said the situation became particularly sensitive because of Pirlo's cooperation with a Russia-linked betting company.

“I have my own principles, and cooperation with a betting company linked to Russia certainly does not make the situation any easier. However, I did not put pressure on anyone, I made no demands, and I have no need to justify myself.

“What has happened since February 2022, including the violation of the Olympic Truce, requires this issue to be treated with particular sensitivity. That made the situation even more complicated. The final decision belongs to the president of the Italian Football Federation. I simply expect mistakes to be corrected. The key issue here is responsibility, because everyone is accountable to their own conscience. Clearly, such a situation should never have arisen,” Abodi said.

Pirlo's appointment as Italy head coach was later withdrawn. Sixteen days after that decision, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo also stepped down from their positions within the Italian Football Federation.

Idman.Biz
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