Anatoli Nuriyev explains why he chose Kisvarda

Azerbaijan international Anatoli Nuriyev, who recently joined Hungarian club Kisvarda, has shared his first impressions of his new team and explained how the transfer came about.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Nuriyev told AZERTAC that he had received several offers but turned them down due to family circumstances before eventually choosing the Hungarian club.

“There were various offers, but they did not suit me because of my family situation. Later, my former coach, who works here, contacted me. He discussed the matter with the club president, and I was invited for a trial. After several days of training, the club decided to offer me a contract. Kisvarda was the most suitable option for me,” Nuriyev said.

The Azerbaijan international was also impressed by the conditions at his new club.

“It is a very good club. There are quite a few foreign players in the squad. Both the training facilities and the match pitches are of a high standard. The club has an academy, and all the necessary conditions have been created for players to develop,” he added.

Nuriyev confirmed that he had also received offers from other clubs but decided to wait for an option that better suited his family circumstances.

The midfielder also assessed the European prospects of his former clubs Sabah and Zira.

“Sabah have already secured a place in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League. They are a very good team. I hope they can go even further and even manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League,” Nuriyev said.

Speaking about Zira, he admitted that his former club face a more difficult task.

“Zira have a tougher match ahead of them. They have almost no room for error. Nevertheless, I believe in the team. I think they can overturn the one-goal deficit against Estonia's Paide and advance to the next round. New players have joined the squad and a good team has been assembled. They just need some time to adapt to the team's requirements,” he concluded.