Neftchi arrive in Bulgaria for Conference League return leg - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Neftchi have arrived in Bulgaria for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round tie against Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Baku club departed on a charter flight on Wednesday morning ahead of the crucial European fixture.

The Dinamo Minsk–Neftchi match will take place tomorrow at Beroe City Stadium in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Baku time.

Neftchi face a difficult task in the return leg after Dinamo Minsk secured a 4-2 victory in the first match in Baku.

The Azerbaijani side will therefore need to overturn a two-goal deficit to keep their UEFA Conference League campaign alive.