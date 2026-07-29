29 July 2026
EN

Neftchi arrive in Bulgaria for Conference League return leg - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
29 July 2026 15:28
52
Neftchi arrive in Bulgaria for Conference League return leg

Azerbaijan's Neftchi have arrived in Bulgaria for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round tie against Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Baku club departed on a charter flight on Wednesday morning ahead of the crucial European fixture.

The Dinamo Minsk–Neftchi match will take place tomorrow at Beroe City Stadium in Stara Zagora, Bulgaria. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Baku time.

Neftchi face a difficult task in the return leg after Dinamo Minsk secured a 4-2 victory in the first match in Baku.

The Azerbaijani side will therefore need to overturn a two-goal deficit to keep their UEFA Conference League campaign alive.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Former Neftchi coach Samir Abasov receives offer from abroad
17:47
Azerbaijan football

Former Neftchi coach Samir Abasov receives offer from abroad

Azerbaijani specialist could continue his coaching career in Eastern Europe
Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels
17:13
Azerbaijan football

Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels

The history of European encounters with Polish clubs long went against Azerbaijani teams, but the trend has changed in recent years
Qatari club to play friendly match in Gabala
14:56
Azerbaijan football

Qatari club to play friendly match in Gabala

Al Kharaitiyat set to face Kapaz as Azerbaijani side continue pre-season preparations
Rayo Vallecano forced out of home stadium ahead of La Liga season
13:41
Azerbaijan football

Rayo Vallecano forced out of home stadium ahead of La Liga season

Serious safety and sanitation issues discovered at Estadio de Vallecas

Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country ranking
13:16
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country ranking

Sabah's Champions League victory lifts national coefficient to 20.687 points

Sabah become fourth Azerbaijani club to reach Champions League third qualifying round
11:33
Azerbaijan football

Sabah become fourth Azerbaijani club to reach Champions League third qualifying round

Baku side match achievements of Baku, Neftchi and Qarabag

Most read

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement
27 July 13:09
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement

Slovenian official ends distinguished career a week after officiating the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah
27 July 14:36
Azerbaijan football

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah

Finnish champions believe artificial turf, passionate fans and lessons learned from the first leg can help them reach the next round of the UEFA Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series
27 July 10:07
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series

Portugal captain will star in and executive produce a new TV project filmed in England

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters
27 July 15:11
World football

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters

Brazilian star dismisses reports of confrontation after league draw, calling the claims "absolute lies"