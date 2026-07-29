29 July 2026
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Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country ranking

Azerbaijan football
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29 July 2026 13:16
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Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country ranking

Azerbaijan continue to occupy 26th place in the UEFA country coefficient ranking.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan's overall coefficient increased to 20.687 points after Sabah defeated Finland's KuPS 2-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round and advanced to the next stage. However, the result did not change the country's position in the ranking.

Azerbaijani clubs have made a strong contribution to the coefficient during the current European campaign. Sabah have won all four of their Champions League qualifiers so far, beating Welsh side TNS 2-0 and 2-1 before recording 1-0 and 2-0 victories over KuPS.

Qarabag, meanwhile, defeated Iceland's Vestri 3-0 in both legs of their UEFA Europa League first qualifying round tie. The Aghdam club then drew 0-0 with Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia in the first leg of the second qualifying round.

In the UEFA Conference League, Zira beat Georgia's Torpedo 3-0 in both matches of their opening tie but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Estonia's Paide in the first leg of the second qualifying round. Neftchi lost 4-2 to Dinamo Minsk of Belarus.

Azerbaijan currently sit 26th with a coefficient of 20.687. Israel are one place ahead with 21.500 points, while Bulgaria occupy 27th position with 18.562.

England lead the UEFA country ranking with a coefficient of 101.852.

Idman.Biz
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