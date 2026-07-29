29 July 2026
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Qatari club to play friendly match in Gabala

Azerbaijan football
News
29 July 2026 14:56
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Qatari club to play friendly match in Gabala

Qatari football club Al Kharaitiyat will play a friendly match in Gabala as part of Kapaz's preparations for the new season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Ganja-based club will face Al Kharaitiyat on August 1.

The match will be held at Gabala City Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 18:00.

Kapaz have already played three friendly matches during their pre-season training camp. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Gabala before recording goalless draws against Shamakhi and Sumgayit.

The match against the Qatari side will provide Kapaz with another opportunity to assess their squad and tactical preparations ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Idman.Biz
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