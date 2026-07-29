Rayo Vallecano forced out of home stadium ahead of La Liga season

Rayo Vallecano will be forced to play their home matches at an alternative venue at the start of the new La Liga season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Madrid regional authorities have suspended the club's concession to use Estadio de Vallecas after an audit identified serious deficiencies in safety, sanitation and maintenance at the venue. The inspection highlighted problems including fire risks, faulty electrical installations and emergency lighting, as well as other health concerns.

According to the assessment, the stadium's current condition does not guarantee adequate safety and sanitary standards for spectators. Emergency repair work is therefore set to begin immediately and is expected to take between two and six months. The six-month period represents the maximum estimated timeframe for the urgent work rather than a fixed reconstruction schedule.

Until the necessary repairs are completed, Rayo Vallecano will have to select a temporary home ground in coordination with La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). La Liga president Javier Tebas has indicated that Butarque in Leganes could be among the possible alternatives.

The problem has emerged less than three weeks before the start of Rayo's 2026/27 league campaign. The Madrid club will open the season away to Sevilla on August 15 before hosting Alaves on August 20. The latter fixture could therefore become Rayo's first home game at an alternative stadium.

The emergency work is separate from the major redevelopment of Estadio de Vallecas previously planned by the Madrid authorities. The wider project, valued at around €60 million, is expected to increase the stadium's capacity from approximately 14,500 to at least 18,500, add a new stand and modernise its internal facilities.

Opened in 1976, Estadio de Vallecas is owned by the Community of Madrid.