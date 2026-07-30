30 July 2026
EN

FIFA opens investigation into Argentina over Falkland Islands banner

Azerbaijan football
News
30 July 2026 09:40
54
FIFA opens investigation into Argentina over Falkland Islands banner

FIFA has officially opened an investigation into the Argentine Football Association (AFA) over a banner depicting the Falkland Islands and several other incidents connected with Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

İdman.Biz reports that BBC Sport journalist Dale Johnson revealed the investigation on his social media account.

According to the report, FIFA is examining several potential disciplinary violations, including the use of a sporting event for non-sporting demonstrations, team misconduct, discrimination and alleged racist abuse.

One of the main episodes under scrutiny occurred after the semi-final. Argentina players brought a banner onto the pitch carrying the message "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine"), referring to the Falkland Islands, whose sovereignty remains disputed between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

The issue is particularly sensitive given that Argentina had just faced England in the World Cup semi-final. The Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, have been administered by the United Kingdom since 1833, while Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the territory. The two countries fought a war over the islands in 1982.

FIFA's disciplinary regulations restrict political messages and non-sporting demonstrations at matches and other official competition events. The investigation will determine whether the AFA and members of the Argentine team breached those rules and whether disciplinary sanctions should follow.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. After defeating England 2-1 in the semi-finals, Argentina faced Spain in the final. The match finished 0-0 after 90 minutes before Spain scored the decisive goal in extra time to win 1-0 and become world champions.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Former Neftchi coach Samir Abasov receives offer from abroad
29 July 17:47
Azerbaijan football

Former Neftchi coach Samir Abasov receives offer from abroad

Azerbaijani specialist could continue his coaching career in Eastern Europe
Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels
29 July 17:13
Azerbaijan football

Sabah's Polish barrier: How Azerbaijan changed the history of European duels

The history of European encounters with Polish clubs long went against Azerbaijani teams, but the trend has changed in recent years
Neftchi arrive in Bulgaria for Conference League return leg
29 July 15:28
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi arrive in Bulgaria for Conference League return leg - PHOTO

Baku club face two-goal deficit ahead of decisive clash with Dinamo Minsk
Qatari club to play friendly match in Gabala
29 July 14:56
Azerbaijan football

Qatari club to play friendly match in Gabala

Al Kharaitiyat set to face Kapaz as Azerbaijani side continue pre-season preparations
Rayo Vallecano forced out of home stadium ahead of La Liga season
29 July 13:41
Azerbaijan football

Rayo Vallecano forced out of home stadium ahead of La Liga season

Serious safety and sanitation issues discovered at Estadio de Vallecas

Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country ranking
29 July 13:16
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country ranking

Sabah's Champions League victory lifts national coefficient to 20.687 points

Most read

FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision
29 July 09:36
World football

FIFA responds after IFAB overturns Embolo red card decision

World football's governing body defends VAR interpretation following controversial Switzerland dismissal

Barcelona announce 30-man squad for Birmingham training camp
27 July 17:08
World football

Barcelona announce 30-man squad for Birmingham training camp

Marc-André ter Stegen returns from loan as new signing Karim Adeyemi joins preseason preparations

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach U-17 World Championship semifinals in Baku
27 July 17:44
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach U-17 World Championship semifinals in Baku

Salmanov, Habibli and Hasanov keep medal hopes alive on opening day of Greco-Roman competition

Mancini returns as Italy head coach
28 July 16:13
World football

Mancini returns as Italy head coach

Euro 2020-winning coach takes charge after Pirlo appointment collapsed