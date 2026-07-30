FIFA opens investigation into Argentina over Falkland Islands banner

FIFA has officially opened an investigation into the Argentine Football Association (AFA) over a banner depicting the Falkland Islands and several other incidents connected with Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

İdman.Biz reports that BBC Sport journalist Dale Johnson revealed the investigation on his social media account.

According to the report, FIFA is examining several potential disciplinary violations, including the use of a sporting event for non-sporting demonstrations, team misconduct, discrimination and alleged racist abuse.

One of the main episodes under scrutiny occurred after the semi-final. Argentina players brought a banner onto the pitch carrying the message "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" ("The Malvinas are Argentine"), referring to the Falkland Islands, whose sovereignty remains disputed between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

The issue is particularly sensitive given that Argentina had just faced England in the World Cup semi-final. The Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas, have been administered by the United Kingdom since 1833, while Argentina continues to claim sovereignty over the territory. The two countries fought a war over the islands in 1982.

FIFA's disciplinary regulations restrict political messages and non-sporting demonstrations at matches and other official competition events. The investigation will determine whether the AFA and members of the Argentine team breached those rules and whether disciplinary sanctions should follow.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. After defeating England 2-1 in the semi-finals, Argentina faced Spain in the final. The match finished 0-0 after 90 minutes before Spain scored the decisive goal in extra time to win 1-0 and become world champions.