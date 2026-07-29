Former Neftchi coach Samir Abasov receives offer from abroad

Former Neftchi head coach Samir Abasov, who has been out of work since leaving the Baku club, has received an offer to continue his career abroad.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to sport24.az, the 48-year-old specialist, who has previously managed Sumgayit, Zira and Neftchi, is close to taking up his first coaching job outside Azerbaijan.

According to the report, Abasov has been offered the opportunity to take charge of a club competing in the top division of an Eastern European country. Preliminary talks between the two parties have already taken place.

The Azerbaijani coach has asked for time to consider the proposal. The situation is expected to become clearer within the next week.

Abasov was the last coach to lead Neftchi to the Azerbaijani league title. During his spell in charge of Sumgayit, he also guided the club to qualification for the UEFA Conference League.