Renat Dadashov's move to Turkish club falls through

Azerbaijan international Renat Dadashov's potential move to a Turkish club has fallen through.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan national team head coach Aykhan Abbasov confirmed that the striker had received interest from Turkey, but negotiations did not lead to an agreement.

“Renat had one or two options in Turkey and negotiations were ongoing, but unfortunately, it didn't work out,” Abbasov told AZERTAC.

Dadashov most recently played for Polish club Motor Lublin.

The 27-year-old forward has represented Azerbaijan at international level since 2017.