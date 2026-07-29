29 July 2026
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Schweinsteiger recalls difficult period under Mourinho at Manchester United

World football
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29 July 2026 12:41
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Schweinsteiger recalls difficult period under Mourinho at Manchester United

Former Germany international and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has opened up about the difficult period he experienced under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Schweinsteiger revealed that after returning to Manchester United following UEFA Euro 2016, he was not allowed to use the first-team dressing room and was instead sent to train with the club's under-16 players.

According to the former midfielder, Mourinho believed that he wanted to return to Germany. Schweinsteiger, however, insisted that he had only been following a rehabilitation programme previously agreed with the club.

“I trained separately for about three months, but I still hoped I would get another chance. Later, it became clear that the club wanted me to leave. Before I moved to MLS, Mourinho apologised to me for the way everything had started,” Schweinsteiger said.

Schweinsteiger joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich in 2015. After falling out of favour following Mourinho's arrival a year later, he eventually left England for MLS side Chicago Fire in 2017.

Idman.Biz
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