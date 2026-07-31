31 July 2026
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Azerbaijan climb to sixth place in UEFA's 2026/27 season coefficient ranking

Azerbaijan football
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31 July 2026 13:05
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Azerbaijan climb to sixth place in UEFA's 2026/27 season coefficient ranking

Azerbaijan have risen to sixth place in UEFA's country coefficient ranking for the 2026/27 season.

İdman.Biz reports that the results achieved by the country's representatives in European competitions have earned Azerbaijan 2.625 points. This has allowed the country to move ahead of France and post one of the best results of the European season so far.

Spain lead the seasonal ranking with 3.750 points. Italy and Germany have collected 3.428 each, England have 3.333 and Portugal sit fifth with 3.000. Azerbaijan are sixth with 2.625 points, ahead of Latvia, who have the same coefficient, and France, who are eighth with 2.571.

Although Qarabag, Zira and Neftchi failed to advance to the next round during the latest matchweek, their results still increased Azerbaijan's coefficient. One victory and two draws brought the country a total of two points. Divided by Azerbaijan's four representatives at the start of the European campaign, those results added 0.500 to the seasonal coefficient.

Sabah have made the biggest contribution to Azerbaijan's current total of 2.625 points, earning 1.000. Qarabag have contributed 0.750, Zira 0.625 and Neftchi 0.250.

Azerbaijan began the European season with four clubs, but only Qarabag and Sabah remain in contention. Zira and Neftchi have been eliminated from the UEFA Conference League.

However, Azerbaijan's sixth position in the seasonal table is unlikely to remain unchanged for long. Most clubs from Spain, Italy, Germany, England and France have yet to begin their European campaigns. Part of the current coefficients of these countries comes from bonus points awarded for teams qualifying directly for the Champions League league phase.

Nevertheless, Azerbaijan's 2.625 points represent the country's best-ever start to a European club season at this stage.

In UEFA's overall five-year country coefficient ranking, Azerbaijan remain 26th with 21.187 points. Positive results from Qarabag and Sabah in the upcoming matches could help close the gap on Slovenia, who are 24th with 22.468 points, and Israel, who sit 25th with 22.125.

Slovakia are behind Azerbaijan in 27th place with 19.875 points, while Bulgaria are 28th with 19.562.

In the individual UEFA club coefficient ranking, Qarabag are 60th with 35.750 points. Sabah sit 193rd with 8.500, Zira are 217th with 7.000, and Neftchi occupy 237th place with 6.000.

Idman.Biz
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