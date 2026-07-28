28 July 2026
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Arsenal monitor Vinicius as Real Madrid contract talks loom

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28 July 2026 17:16
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Arsenal monitor Vinicius as Real Madrid contract talks loom

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will not return to training this week as uncertainty over his future continues, according to the Daily Mail.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to the British publication, Real Madrid are expected to hold crucial talks with the Brazilian's representatives this week in an attempt to reach an agreement on a new long-term contract.

Arsenal, who are looking to strengthen the left side of their attack during the summer transfer window, are closely monitoring the situation and have identified Vinicius as one of their top transfer targets.

Head coach Jose Mourinho is keen to keep the Brazilian at the club, while Real Madrid's management are also hoping to secure his long-term future.

However, Vinicius has just one year remaining on his current contract. If the parties fail to reach an agreement on a new deal, Real Madrid could decide to sell the winger this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Idman.Biz
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