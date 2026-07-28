Mexico's all-time leading scorer joins Atletico Dallas

Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer Javier Hernandez has signed with American club Atletico Dallas.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to the club's press service, the 38-year-old striker has agreed to a two-year contract, with an option to extend the deal by one additional season through mutual agreement.

Hernandez, widely known as "Chicharito," has enjoyed a distinguished career, playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, Sevilla, LA Galaxy, Chivas and Qatar SC.

The veteran forward is also Mexico's all-time top scorer, having netted 52 goals in 109 appearances for the national team.

Atletico Dallas are set to begin competing in the USL, the second tier of American football, starting from the 2027 season.