28 July 2026
EN

Zidane appointed France head coach until 2030 World Cup

Football
News
28 July 2026 14:15
46
Zidane appointed France head coach until 2030 World Cup

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as the new head coach of the France national team.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to the French Football Federation (FFF), the 54-year-old has signed a four-year contract that will run until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. He will officially begin his duties on August 1.

Zidane will lead Les Bleus in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign before guiding the team through the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifiers, the 2028-29 Nations League and the qualification campaign for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. His coaching staff will be announced in early September.

The former Real Madrid manager succeeds Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after 14 years in charge following the 2026 World Cup. Zidane becomes the 18th head coach of the French national team since Henri Guérin took over in 1964.

During his coaching career, Zidane won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns and numerous other trophies with Real Madrid, while as a player he led France to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Arsenal monitor Vinicius as Real Madrid contract talks loom
17:16
Football

Arsenal monitor Vinicius as Real Madrid contract talks loom

Brazilian winger misses training amid uncertainty over his future at the Spanish giants
Italian sports minister comments on Pirlo coaching controversy
16:54
World football

Italian sports minister comments on Pirlo coaching controversy

Andrea Abodi says bookmaker partnership linked to Russia complicated former midfielder's candidacy
Mancini returns as Italy head coach
16:13
World football

Mancini returns as Italy head coach

Euro 2020-winning coach takes charge after Pirlo appointment collapsed
Mexico's all-time leading scorer joins Atletico Dallas
15:29
Football

Mexico's all-time leading scorer joins Atletico Dallas

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez signs a two-year deal with the new USL club
England to trial new rule targeting goalkeeper time-wasting
13:04
Football

England to trial new rule targeting goalkeeper time-wasting

FA and Premier League launch pilot project aimed at keeping matches flowing
Philadelphia teenager makes history with 3D-printed boots
12:29
Football

Philadelphia teenager makes history with 3D-printed boots

Cavan Sullivan becomes the first MLS player to wear custom Adidas footwear produced using 3D printing technology

Most read

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement
27 July 13:09
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee Slavko Vinčić announces retirement

Slovenian official ends distinguished career a week after officiating the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series
27 July 10:07
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series

Portugal captain will star in and executive produce a new TV project filmed in England

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters
27 July 15:11
World football

Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters

Brazilian star dismisses reports of confrontation after league draw, calling the claims "absolute lies"
KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah
27 July 14:36
Azerbaijan football

KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah

Finnish champions believe artificial turf, passionate fans and lessons learned from the first leg can help them reach the next round of the UEFA Champions League