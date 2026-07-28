Zidane appointed France head coach until 2030 World Cup

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as the new head coach of the France national team.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to the French Football Federation (FFF), the 54-year-old has signed a four-year contract that will run until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. He will officially begin his duties on August 1.

Zidane will lead Les Bleus in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign before guiding the team through the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifiers, the 2028-29 Nations League and the qualification campaign for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. His coaching staff will be announced in early September.

The former Real Madrid manager succeeds Didier Deschamps, who stepped down after 14 years in charge following the 2026 World Cup. Zidane becomes the 18th head coach of the French national team since Henri Guérin took over in 1964.

During his coaching career, Zidane won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns and numerous other trophies with Real Madrid, while as a player he led France to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000.