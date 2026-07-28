29 July 2026
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Kazakhstan's Satpayev scores on first Chelsea start

Football
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28 July 2026 17:57
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Kazakhstan's Satpayev scores on first Chelsea start

Chelsea began their pre-season tour of Australia with a 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers in a friendly match played in Sydney on Monday.

As reported by İdman.Biz, 17-year-old Kazakhstan forward Dastan Satpayev marked his first start for the London club by opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

Joao Pedro stole the show after the break, scoring a hat-trick for the Blues. Dario Essugo and Jamie Gittens also found the net, while Cole Palmer contributed with an assist. All four players were introduced in the second half.

The entertaining encounter produced 10 goals, with Chelsea ultimately securing victory in their opening match of the Australian tour.

Idman.Biz
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