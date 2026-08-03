3 August 2026
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Turan Tovuz agree friendly against Fenerbahçe during international break

Azerbaijan football
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3 August 2026 14:19
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Turan Tovuz agree friendly against Fenerbahçe during international break

Turan Tovuz have agreed to play a friendly match against Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijani club, the agreement was reached during a meeting in Baku between Turan Tovuz chairman Ehtiram Guliyev and Fenerbahçe president Aziz Yıldırım.

The two clubs decided to stage the match during the next international break. The exact date and venue have yet to be announced.

The meeting also focused on the prospects of future cooperation. Both clubs agreed to strengthen their relationship and work together on joint projects.

Idman.Biz
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