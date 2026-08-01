1 August 2026
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Inter Miami provide Messi update ahead of match against Akhundzade's Columbus Crew

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1 August 2026 09:40
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Inter Miami provide Messi update ahead of match against Akhundzade's Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi's involvement in Inter Miami's upcoming MLS match against Columbus Crew remains uncertain.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's fixture, interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos admitted that a final decision on the Argentine superstar has not yet been made, İdman.Biz reports.

"He has only recently returned, so we haven't had the opportunity to discuss everything properly yet. But we're happy that both he and Rodrigo De Paul are back with the team," Hoyos said at the pre-match press conference.

Messi only recently rejoined Inter Miami after taking a vacation following the FIFA World Cup, with the coaching staff still assessing his readiness for competitive action.

The MLS clash between Inter Miami and Columbus Crew is scheduled for August 2.

It should be noted that Columbus Crew's squad includes Azerbaijan national team forward Nariman Akhundzade, who joined the MLS club earlier this year.

Idman.Biz
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