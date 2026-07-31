31 July 2026
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AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies aged 66

World football
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31 July 2026 11:55
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AC Milan legend Franco Baresi dies aged 66

Legendary AC Milan and Italy defender Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66.

İdman.Biz reports, citing La Gazzetta, that Milan described Baresi in an official statement as a figure who embodied the "soul and history" of the club.

Baresi underwent surgery last year after a nodule was discovered in his lung. His last public appearance came at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The defender spent his entire professional club career with Milan, making 719 appearances for the Rossoneri. He won six Italian league titles and lifted the European Cup/Champions League trophy three times.

Baresi also made 81 appearances for the Italian national team and was part of the squad that won the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in football history, Baresi retired from professional football in 1997. Milan subsequently retired his iconic No. 6 shirt in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the club.

Idman.Biz
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