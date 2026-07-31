31 July 2026
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Barcelona bid farewell to Marcus Rashford after impressive loan spell

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31 July 2026 09:35
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Barcelona bid farewell to Marcus Rashford after impressive loan spell

Barcelona have officially said goodbye to Marcus Rashford following the end of his loan spell with the club.

İdman.Biz reports that the Catalan side published a farewell message to the 28-year-old England international on social media.

“We enjoyed every minute with you, Rashy! Good luck in your new chapter!” Barcelona said in their message.

Rashford spent last season at Barcelona on loan and became an important part of the team's attacking line. The winger made 49 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists.

The Englishman therefore finished his spell in Catalonia with 28 direct goal contributions.

Rashford joined Barcelona after spending the majority of his senior career at Manchester United, where he came through the club's academy.

Idman.Biz
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